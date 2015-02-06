Patrick Hickey: None of committee members will stand aside

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) Patrick Hickey expressed his attitude to the question about the likelihood of participation of Armenian athletes in European games. Report informs, he noted that none of the members of the committee will stand aside.

'We have 50 members of the National Olympic Committee of the various European countries. None of them will stand aside. Let everybody have no doubt on this," said the president of the committee.

Armenia has not yet released its final decision on participation in the I European Olympic Games in Baku.