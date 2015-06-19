Owner of gold medal revealed at women's shooting competition - UPDATED

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Winner of a gold medal in women's 50 meters rifle 3 position shooting competition at Baku 2015 the I European Games gold medal revealed. Report informs, Italian athlete Petra Zublasing became the first.

Women shooter demonstrated the best result in the final race with 464.7 points. French athlete Laurens Briz won the silver medal with 454.6 points.

Bronze medals is in the active of Austrian shooter Olivia Hoffman with 443.2 points.

Finalists in the competition among women for small-bore rifle shooting from 50 meters of 3 positions at Baku 2015 the I European games revealed. Report informs, representatives of 9 countries reached the finals.

Leader of the first stage was Italian Petra Zublasing, scored 589 points. This result fixed as a record of the games.

At the finals also will compete Beat Gauss (Germany), Natalia Kalnysh (Ukraine), Peter Lustenberger (Switzerland), Jennifer Mackintosh (England), Lawrence Brienz (France), Olivia Hoffman (Austria) and Ivana Maksimovic (Serbia).

Final competition will begin at 11:45.