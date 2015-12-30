Organizational activities for I European Games took 3rd place among world sporting events

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ International Sports Journalists Association (AIPS) determined the best of the year on several nominations.

Report informs, 'Baku-2015' I European Games held 3rd place for condition created for media.

The Games collected 298 or 14,85 % votes. World Championship in Athletics held in China's capital Beijing won first place by 366 votes (18,24%), FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada second place by 305 votes (15,2%).

As for other nominations, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, world champion in 100 meters and 200 meters as well as 4X100 meters relay, was Men's Athlete of the Year by 804 votes (27,74 %). Serbian tennis-player Novak Djokovic gained second place by 774 votes (26,71%), footballer of Spain's Barcelona FC and Argentina's national team Lionel Messi was third by 380 votes (13,11%).

In the nomination of the Best Female Athlete of the Year, US tennis-player Serena Williams won first place by 664 votes (24,19%), Ethiopian athlete Genzebe Dibaba second place by 362 votes (13,19%), her Dutch counterpart DafneSchippers gained third place by 283 votes (10,31%).

'Barcelona' FC nominated the Best Team by 848 votes (30,2%). New Zealand's rugby team held second place by 506 votes (18,02%) USA Golden State Warriors basketball team third place by 298 votes (10,61%).

Azerbaijan has not been represented at voting.