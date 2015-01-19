Organization to deal with security issues in Baku-2015 revealed

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The appropriate law enforcement agency of Azerbaijan will deal with the issues of security of Baku-2015 First European Games, which will start on June 12. Report was told by Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015European Games Simon Clegg. According to him, it is not planned to involve foreign security organizations to protect the safety of the athletes and the European games with a special contract:

"The security will be provided by the special security bodies of Azerbaijan. We are confident that the security will be provided at a high level."

First European Games will last up to June 28.