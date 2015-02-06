Opening day of Baku Olympic Stadium revealed

Baku. February 6. REPORT.AZ/ " The opening ceremony of all the sports facilities will take place on the same day," the Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Azad said, Report informs.

He said, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev became acquainted with the work being carried out at the stadium: "97 percent of the work has already been completed. We do not expect the special opening ceremony of any sports facility. When the sports facility is ready, the appropriate equipment will be installed. The opening ceremony will take place on June 12. It is the nearest date. "