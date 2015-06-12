Baku hosts the opening ceremony of the First European Games - VİDEO

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Opening Ceremony of the First European Games Baku-2015 has just began.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva and officials from many countries also take part in the ceremony. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other heads of states and governments are among the prestigious guests.

At the same time, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, president of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey, various international federations, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, culture, sports, political and public figures, including representatives of the opposition parties are taking part in the ceremony.

The first European Games will last until July 28, more than 6,000 athletes will compete 253 sets of medals in 20 sports.

The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been brought to the Baku Olympic Stadium, where have already been launched the opening ceremony of the First European Games. Trumpet echoes welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President of the European Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey. Azerbaijani flag was raised and the national anthem was played.

Torch of the First European Games brought to the Stadium by Azerbaijani Parolympic athlete, two times Parolympic Games Champion, Ilham Zekiyev. Thus, the bearing of the torch of the First European Games, which was ignited inside the temple of “Ateshgah” on April 26 and carried by more than 1,000 torch-bearers about 5,500 km from that day ended this evening with the carrying of the torch into the stadium by the last torch keeper.

Then an exciting scene was demonstrated to audience. In the eyes of a scale in the hands of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi has a puppet figure. They are the heroes of one of the pearls of the ill-fated lovers of Azerbaijani literature - Leyli and Majnun. He takes the audience to his world with the complex elements and spirited colors of the "Miniature Garden".

The flag of the European Olympic Committee brought to the Baku Olympic Stadium by the eight well-known male and female athletes from different parts of Europe. Among these athletes also was the Olympic champion from Azerbaijan, Namig Abdullayev.

This flag represents the 50 members of the European Olympic Committee, gathered in the Stadium tonight.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has opened the First European Games.

Novruz, which symbolizes the arrival of spring - the most important holiday of Azerbaijan has been demonstrated in the form of an excellent performance. After demonstration of the Novruz, stories of winds city – Baku, Yanardagh and Gobustan were demonstrated.

Alim Gasymov performed an Azerbaijani mugham.

At the end of the ceremony, about 2,000 people gathered at the stage and danced "Yalli". Then the grandiose ceremony ended.