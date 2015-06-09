Olympic bronze medalist: I’m massively looking forward to Baku

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I’m massively looking forward to Baku, it’s the first of it’s kind, a European Games. I can’t wait to get to get to the village," he said. Report informs it was said by the Olympic bronze medalist in the team of Great Britain Lutalo Muhammad.

"I’m actually having trouble containing the excitement for it. I’m just trying to stay focused. I’m going there to do a job but I really can’t wait for it, it’s going to be a great event. said L. Muhammad.

"It’s amazingly important for us as preparation for next year. I think it’s really good for us as a team because Europe has a lot of strong nations in taekwondo so winning it won’t be easy", he added.