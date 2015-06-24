Next competition day on badminton starts in Baku-2015

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the third competition day on badminton in the first European Games.

Report informs, Kenan Rzayev will represent Azerbaijan in men's singles, while in men's doubles K. Rzayev will perform together with and Orkhan Galandarov.

The Azerbaijani representative will fight with his Italian rival Rosario Maddaloni in men's singles. In men's doubles the opponents of Azerbaijani sportsmen are Russian team Ivan Ivanov and Vladimir Sazonov.

Kenan Rzayev won one match out of two fights, and ranked 3rd in men's singles, while in men's doubles they scored 0 points and are the last in the list.

Badminton competition will end on June 26 and 2 sets of medals will be owned.