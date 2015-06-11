Netherlands rejects to host 2019 European Games

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Netherlands have decided to pull out from hosting the 2019 edition of the European Games two days before the inaugural competition starts in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Dutch government stated that the cost of preparatory activities estimated at $ 65 million is too high for them.

Although the Baku European Games may not see top athletes in swimming and athletics, two of the largest Olympic sport federations. “In major sports such as athletics, equestrian sports and swimming, it is still unclear if the European Games will have enough top sporting substance, bearing in mind the relevant international federations’ sporting calendars.”

Dutch authorities also doubted that the European games would attract a sufficient number of famous athletes, asEuropean Championships in swimming and athletics will take place in 2019.

“This news is disappointing, but we would like to thank the Dutch for their interest,” said EOC President Patrick Hickey in a statement. The Committee will resume discussions with the five other potential candidates.