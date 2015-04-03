 Top
    Name of director of "Baku-2015" closing ceremony revealed

    James Hedley was appointed to this position

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ An artistic director was appointed to the closing ceremony of "Baku-2015" first European Olympic Games. Report informs, James Hedley was appointed to this position.

    With 25 years of experience in professional theater and circus arts, as well as in managing large-scale events, James Hedley was a head artistic director of the company "Cirque du Soleil's " establishing a number of performances like Mystere, La Nouba, "O", The Beatles' LOVE, Ka, Zumanity in North America and produced " Grammy "award, the programs including "Tonight Show ", "Live with Kelly and Michael ", "Ellen De Generes Show" and "Today Show " as well.

    Libby Highland will be creative collaborator of James Hedley and operate as a creative director of the closing ceremony of "Baku-2015". She led a number of events including "Rio-2007" and "Guadalajara-2011" Pan-American Games.

    The closing ceremony of "Baku-2015" European Olympic Games" is the farewell event that will combine the members of the 50 countries' delegations, more than 6 000 athletes, as well as their families, coaches, volunteers, partners and all community in general.

