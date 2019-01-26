2nd European Games Minsk-2019 to be on air in more than 100 countries

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 2nd European Games "Minsk-2019" will be on air in over 120 countries.

Report informs citing the European Olympic Committees that International Sports Broadcasting (ISB) announced that it reached agreement with more than 100 TV channels to broadcast the games. It is noted that most of them are Europe's leading TV channels. Totally, 500 million potential viewers from 106 countries will watch the Minsk-2019.

ISB will broadcast about 500 hours of the games. This includes broadcasting of the major events besides broadcasting of daily races. The organization will also broadcast opening and closing ceremonies.

It should be noted that more than 5,000 athletes will participate in the II European Games, which will be held in the capital of Belarus on June 21-30.

Notably, more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in the 2nd European Games to be held on June 21 - 30 in the capital of Belarus. 9 kinds of sports will become qualifying to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. As well as, four types of fight will also be considered as official European championships. Men will participate 91 competitions, while women 89, while 21 races will be mixed.