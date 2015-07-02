Minister explains how the performances at opening and closing ceremonies of the Games were prepared

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Both opening and closing ceremonies of the First European Games were magnificent. We believe that, success of Azerbaijan will be discussed for a long time."

Report informs, the European Games Operating Committee CEO, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said in an interview with "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

According to him, Azerbaijan demonstrated its history, culture, art, tolerance, hospitality and sports history to the world: "A number of media published articles about both ceremonies. I should say that we managed as a team. Everything ended successfully."

The minister stressed that head of the Organizing Committee, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took the control of all projects developed by foreign experts involved in the ceremony. Before presenting various projects, ideas, the visited Azerbaijani libraries, museums, historical monuments and listened to the national music for a long time: "During the first few days, they listened Gara Garayev's, Fikret Amirov's compositions. They visited all the cultural centers in Baku and of gathered facts for themselves. Then they made ideas and submitted to the head of Organizing Committee, Mehriban Aliyeva. Organizing Committee Chairperson made additional things and after that the scenes were prepared. We are sure that our people liked all the scenes in the show. In a word, Azerbaijan was able to demonstrate its power to the world once again by means of both the opening and closing ceremonies."