Men's volleyball competition started at Baku-2015

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the men's volleyball competitions started at the first European Games.

Report informs, Slovakia - Italy teams played in the first match. Slovakia defeated its rivals with 3-1. Today, 5 more games are to be played in Groups A and B. A group of the Azerbaijani national team will face Finland. The match will begin at 16: 30. The first game in if the A Group has been already held. It was the match of Serbia and Turkey. The Turkish volleyball team defeated in the match with 3: 1 score.

***

Today, the men's volleyball competitions started at the first European Games.

Report informs, 6 matches will be held in Groups A and B..

Azerbaijani national team in Group A will face Finland. The meeting will start 16:30 p.m.