Men's volleyball competition started at Baku-2015

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the men's volleyball competitions started at the first European Games.
Report informs, Slovakia - Italy teams played in the first match. Slovakia defeated its rivals with 3-1. Today, 5 more games are to be played in Groups A and B. A group of the Azerbaijani national team will face Finland. The match will begin at 16: 30. The first game in if the A Group has been already held. It was the match of Serbia and Turkey. The Turkish volleyball team defeated in the match with 3: 1 score.
|Time
|Goup
|Teams
|Result
|09:00 a.m.
|B
|Slovakia - Italy
|3:0 (25 - 23) (25 - 22)
(22 - 25)
(25 - 21)
|11:00 a.m.
|A
|Serbia - Turkey
|14:30 p.m.
|B
|Belgium - Bulgaria
|16:30 p.m.
|A
|Azerbaijan - Finland
|20:00 p.m.
|B
|Germany- Russia
|22:00 p.m.
|A
|Poland - France
Tural İbadlıNews Author
