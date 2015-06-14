 Top
    Men's volleyball competition started at Baku-2015

    he Azerbaijani national team will play in Group A with Finland

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the men's volleyball competitions started at the first European Games. 

    Report informs, Slovakia - Italy teams played in the first match. Slovakia defeated its rivals with 3-1. Today, 5 more games are to be played in Groups A and B. A group of the Azerbaijani national team will face Finland. The match will begin at 16: 30. The first game in if the A Group has been already held. It was the match of Serbia and Turkey. The Turkish volleyball team defeated in the match with 3: 1 score.

    Time Goup Teams Result
    09:00 a.m. B Slovakia - Italy 3:0 (25 - 23)  (25 - 22)
     (22 - 25)
     (25 - 21)
    11:00 a.m. A Serbia - Turkey
    14:30 p.m. B Belgium - Bulgaria
    16:30 p.m. A Azerbaijan - Finland
    20:00 p.m. B Germany- Russia
    22:00 p.m. A Poland - France
