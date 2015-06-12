​Mehriban Aliyeva: “New historical page is being written by Azerbaijani people”

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Baku 2015 European Games Organising Committee and First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a speech in Azerbaijani and English at the opening ceremony of Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, First Lady congratulated Azerbaijani people with the opening of the First European Games:

“I congratulate wholeheartedly the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the first European Games.”

“This spectacular celebration is the victory of independent Azerbaijan and each Azerbaijani citizen,” said the First Lady.

“As a result of successes and achievements gained by us in independence years, today, here, a new page is being written in the European Olympic movement history in the beautiful city of Baku.”

“This page is being written by us. It is written by the people of Azerbaijan! May God bless Azerbaijan at all times.”

Then Patrick Hickey, President of the European Olympic Committees, delivered a speech in English.