Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan delivered a sporting event of the highest standard

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Azerbaijan, Chair of the Baku 2015 European Games Organising Committee Mehriban Aliyeva is invited to the stage to deliver a speech. Behind her on the Protocol stage are 669 Flamekeepers - the volunteers who've been so vital to the success of the Games. As Mehriban Aliyeva thanks them, they wave their flags.

"I'd like to express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani national team, European athletes and numerous guests for their friendliness, hospitality and support during the Games.

I hope there are many more victories for independent Azerbaijan, and wish happiness and prosperity for Azerbaijani people."

Mehriban Aliyeva said: "The first European Games have come to an end. The last 17 days were remarkable and unforgettable in the history of Azerbaijan. We are proud that the first European Games were held in our country. We are proud that within only two and a half years Azerbaijan has turned its commitment into a reality, and delivered a sporting event of the highest standard.

Over the last 17 days we witnessed unity, solidarity and friendship between European nations.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for their great support of the Games and the athletes."

"The past 17 days will live forever in our hearts. It will be an unforgettable moment in our history that passes down through the generations.

Thank you athletes!

Thank you friends!

Thank you Azerbaijan!" Mehriban Aliyeva concluded.