Media: European Games will be another opportunity for Azerbaijan to present rich culture to world

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a multinational and multi-confessional country. Report, informs it is stated in an article published in the Russian newspaper "Nezavisimaya Gazeta": "For Azerbaijan, the forthcoming Games will be another opportunity to present its rich culture, the diversity of traditions and tolerance of the Azerbaijani people," - the article says.

The paper emphasizes that today there are about 120 thousand Russians in Azerbaijan, and are consolidated by the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian community.

According to the author, that the Russian people of the republic say they do not want to move to Russia because "here, life is very good and comfortable ," there is no persecution on ethnic grounds, you are allowed to save your religion.

The publication notes that currently 16 Russian and 356 mixed schools operate in Azerbaijan, and all universities of the republic have faculties in Russian.

"Unbroken chain of history in Azerbaijan not interrupted - in Ateshgah President Ilham Aliyev lit the torch of I European games, which traveled to 60 regions of the country, will arrive in Baku for the opening ceremony on 12 June.From that day the inhabitants of the republic and the whole of the Old World, the whole world, regardless of nationality and religion will follow the sports in the Azerbaijani capital, which will be completed on June 28 ", - emphasized in the article.