 Top
    Close photo mode

    Leading Azerbaijani cyclist is not involved at Baku-2015 due to injury

    All hopes vested to Elchin Asadov and Samir Jabrayilov

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani rider Maxim Averin doesn't participate in competitions in men's cycling competitions of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

    Report was told in the press service of the Federation, the reason was the injury of 30-year-old athlete.

    "After cycling race Tour d'Azerbaïdjan M.Averin in May began to experience a pain in his leg, but made every effort to participate at Baku-2015 competitions, which did not lead to results. For this reason, we decided not to allow M.Averin to compete in the Games,"said the Federation officials.

    Now all the hopes vested in Elchin Asadov and Samir Jabrayilov. However, they have very low chances of receiving awards.

    Men's cycling competitions started at 10:00 a.m. near the Government House.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi