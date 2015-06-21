Leading Azerbaijani cyclist is not involved at Baku-2015 due to injury

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani rider Maxim Averin doesn't participate in competitions in men's cycling competitions of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report was told in the press service of the Federation, the reason was the injury of 30-year-old athlete.

"After cycling race Tour d'Azerbaïdjan M.Averin in May began to experience a pain in his leg, but made every effort to participate at Baku-2015 competitions, which did not lead to results. For this reason, we decided not to allow M.Averin to compete in the Games,"said the Federation officials.

Now all the hopes vested in Elchin Asadov and Samir Jabrayilov. However, they have very low chances of receiving awards.

Men's cycling competitions started at 10:00 a.m. near the Government House.