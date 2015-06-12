Lady Gaga performed at Opening Ceremony of I European Games

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ One of the biggest names in pop music, Lady Gaga performed at tonight's Opening Ceremony of the inaugural European Games in Baku.

She delivered a timely rendition of the John Lennon classic 'Imagine' as part of the two-hour show, Report informs.

“I’m extremely honoured to be playing at the Opening Ceremony in Baku, and to be celebrating all of the amazing athletes who will compete in the European Games in this beautiful city,” said Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga has won six Grammy Awards, 13 MTV Video Music Awards, set 13 Guinness World Records and collected the first-ever Contemporary Icon Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.