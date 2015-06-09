​Khadzhimurat Gatsalov: Only outstanding sportsmen honored to take part in the I European Games

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Only outstanding sportsmen were honored to take part in the European Games."

Report informs, Olympic champion in 2004, frequentative world and European champion in freestyle wrestling Khadzhimurat Gatsalov, who will be a flag bearer of the Russian team at the opening ceremony of the first European Games in Baku on June 12, told to Russian media.

"I will not hide - I am very proud, because I'm going to lead one of the strongest national teams in the world at great events - the European games, which are held for the first time. And my name will be once again mentioned in the history of the sport in our country. The Games, according to the plan, will be carried out one time in four years - it is quite possible that I will take part in them for the first and the last time. Only outstanding sportsmen were honored to take part in the European Games in Baku and I am very pleased to be the captain of this ream", said Kh. Gatsalov.