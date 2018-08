Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian athletes are in safety in Baku and are focusing on the victory."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press secretary of the Armenian team Karen Giloyan said in the radio program "Sputnik-Armenia".

According to him, the races are held normally. As for the safety of the athletes, Giloyan noted the security is fully ensured and there is no reason for inconvenience.