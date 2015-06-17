Italy, Azerbaijan volleyball match at Baku 2015 launched, Azerbaijan wins

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of Baku 2015 the I European Games the first set in volleyball match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Italy ended. "Report" informs the host country's team won with a score of 25:22. At the second set also Azerbaijan team beat italians with score 25:20.

***

Women's volleyball match between Azerbaijani and Italian teams at the Games teams started.

Report informs, Group A match of the 3rd round is held in "Crystal Hall".

Azerbaijani team defeated Romania 3: 1 and Poland 3: 0 in the first two rounds. Though Italy won over Belgium 3: 0, it was defeated by Turkish team - 0: 3. Currently, Azerbaijan is the leader of the group with 6 points. As for Italy, the team ranks the 5th with 3 points.