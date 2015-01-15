Athletes, representing Azerbaijan at Baku 2015 European Games revealed

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/A the first European Games Baku-2015 Azerbaijan will be represented by 330 athletes in all sports. Report informs this was stated by Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

According to him he doesn't set goals for athletes.Nevertheless, it is necessary to take into account the fact that at the Summer Olympics in London among 204 countries Azerbaijan ranked 30th in Europe - 15th, at the Second Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2014 took the 10th place by the number of medals.

The first European Games Baku-2015 will be held on June 12-28 in 20 sports.