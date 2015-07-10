 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israeli Deputy Ambassador: Baku 2015 Games take place in the highest level

    We are pleased with the results of the Israeli athletes

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku 2015 the First European Games took place in a very high level." 

    Report was told by  the Israeli Deputy Ambassador Ronen Krausz.

    He said that the members of the Israeli delegation were also pleased with the highest quality the organization of the Games.

    "Israel had the biggest delegation at this kind of events and the results, from my point of view, were successful, we won 12 medals and for us it was great success."

    Speaking about the possibility of the second European Games in Israel, R.Krausz said that this issue is not on the agenda yet: "We are now busy with preparations for the Olympic Games."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi