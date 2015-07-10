Israeli Deputy Ambassador: Baku 2015 Games take place in the highest level

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku 2015 the First European Games took place in a very high level."

Report was told by the Israeli Deputy Ambassador Ronen Krausz.

He said that the members of the Israeli delegation were also pleased with the highest quality the organization of the Games.

"Israel had the biggest delegation at this kind of events and the results, from my point of view, were successful, we won 12 medals and for us it was great success."

Speaking about the possibility of the second European Games in Israel, R.Krausz said that this issue is not on the agenda yet: "We are now busy with preparations for the Olympic Games."