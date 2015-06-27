​Ilham Zakiyev: I gave my word to the President that I will win gold for my country

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm very glad that I won gold, I am a happy man." Report inform, it was stated by the Azerbaijani athlete, two times champion of the Paralympic Games Ilham Zakiev, who won the gold medal of the first European games in Judo in the over 90 kg weight category.

The athlete said that he promised the President of Azerbaijan that he would win gold: "On the day when the president lit a fire of the Games in Ateshgah, I gave him my word that on June 26, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan I will do my best to win a gold medal for the Supreme Commander ".

He also stressed that on the day when he won the medal on June 26, it was the 2nd birthday of his son.

Commenting on the awards ceremony at which the medal was presented to him by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani athlete said that receiving the award from the hands of the president, he told him: "Mr. President, the Supreme Commander, the soldier Zakiev completed the combat mission and earned a medal."