III European Games may be held in Russia

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia may host the III European Games in 2023.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the senior official said.

"We have the opportunity to host European Games. If they trust Russia, we can organize it in 2023, " the source said.

Notably, the first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku. Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the opening ceremony. The second European Games 2019 will be held next year in Minsk, Belarus, on June 21-30.