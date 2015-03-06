How to win a free ticket to opening ceremony of Baku-2015 games?

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Now you can win a free ticket to the opening ceremony of the games Baku-2015 to be held on June 12.

Report informs citing the official website of games for this, participants have to put their pictures and videos on social networks (twitter or instagram) with the words "Hello Baku" ("Hello Baku").

They must be members of one of the 50 countries participating in the games.

The contest will end on March 31.The winner's name will be known until April 7.

He will be awarded a package with round trip tickets and tickets for the opening ceremony of the games for 2 people, as well as hotel accommodation for a day.

The age of the participants must be above 18.