Lauri Hakala named Finnish Volleyball team coach for Baku 2015

Baku.30 March.REPORT.AZ/ Lauri Hakala has accepted the post as head coach for Finland’s men’s volleyball team at Baku 2015.

Report informs, the 32-year-old Hakala takes over the Finnish national team for the first time after having served as an assistant coach for the Slovenian national team in 2014. He also coached the Finnish club LEKA Volley this season.

"Lauri's international experience is a big plus of course. He also has changed a lot in recent years," out-going coach Pertti Honkanen said about Hakala, who has played or coached in a total of seven different countries.

Hakala takes over the Finnish team that will play in Group A at the Baku 2015 European Games along with hosts Azerbaijan, Serbia, Poland, France and Turkey. Group B is made up of Russia, Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Belgium and Slovakia.

Hakala is hoping to help his team really understand what it means to represent Finland: "They must be committed and internalise the things that make a good team. There will be a mix of experience and youth," he said at the announcement of his hiring.

At the same time he said Baku 2015 would give some of his players valuable experience: "The Baku 2015 tournament is a great opportunity for us to see new players in action."

"Baku will be like an unforgettable experience for everyone."

Hakala is expected to name his team for Baku 2015 on 4 May.