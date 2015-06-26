 Top
    Close photo mode

    Haibulla Musalov: I won a tough fight, that's twice nice

    I am dissatisfied with myself, I made a lot of mistakes

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm glad I won a tough fight, that's twice as nice."

    Report informs it was said by Azerbaijani boxer Haibulla Musalov (75 kg ) reached the final of the competition in I European games.

    The athlete said that today he had a serious opponent: "If he reached the semi-finals, then he is an experienced opponent."

    H. Musalov noted that he was not satisfied with himself in this match: "I am dissatisfied with myself, i made a lot of mistakes. I don't like it, but the fight was a bit for the audience, I was emotional."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi