Haibulla Musalov: I won a tough fight, that's twice nice

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm glad I won a tough fight, that's twice as nice."

Report informs it was said by Azerbaijani boxer Haibulla Musalov (75 kg ) reached the final of the competition in I European games.

The athlete said that today he had a serious opponent: "If he reached the semi-finals, then he is an experienced opponent."

H. Musalov noted that he was not satisfied with himself in this match: "I am dissatisfied with myself, i made a lot of mistakes. I don't like it, but the fight was a bit for the audience, I was emotional."