Baku.20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have added 14th gold to the Baku 2015 medal count as Oleg Stepko won the men's parallel bars final in artistic gymnastics with 15.733 points at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Russian David Belyavskiy won the silver with 15.700 and Romanian Marius Barbecar grabbed the bronze with 15.600.

It was the fifth medal of Oleg Stepko in the First European Games. He won a gold, two silver and two bronze medals.