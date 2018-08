Baku.17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Khetag Gazyumov has added the 10th gold to Azerbaijan`s medal count at the first European Games after emerging victorious in the 97kg weight category.

He defeated Georgia`s Elzibar Odikadze in the final bout.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the bout.