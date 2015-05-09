First European Olympic Games torch brought to Beylagan region of Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first European Games' torch was brought to Beylagan region of Azerbaijan. Report informs that the torch was welcomed in the flag square of Beylagan region. The torch relay started at 12:00 p.m.

Beylagan resident who took the torch, continued the march with his 10 compatriots. The athletes hand the symbolic in turn in 3000 m-distance- from the entrance of the region to Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

The festival started when the athlete burnt the symbolic lamp on the stage in the square. The lamp will stay in the region till the end of competitions as the symbol of "Baku -2015. The torch will be carried to Khojavand region in the evening.

The first European Games, in general, will be held in 20 kinds of sports. 16 of them are Olympic and 4 are non-Olympic kinds of sports. More than 6,000 athletes from different European countries will compete in 17 days of competition.