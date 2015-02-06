Farid Gayibov: Azerbaijani gymnasts can win medals in European Games

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ I am proud as every Azerbaijani that the first European Games will be held in our country. I think that this is the victory of our country, our President and Azerbaijan's policy.

Report was told by the Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gayibov.

Speaking about the trainings of our Azerbaijani gymnasts for European Games F.Gayibov said that all the necessary conditions are created. According to him in the competition represented by the 29 gymnasts each medal could be considered a success: It would be a great achievement for us to be in finals in aerobics. Because this is a new kind of sport. It is difficult to talk about the fight for the medals. Rhythmic gymnastics is the most advanced in our sports and gymnastics. Here, the person can expect medals in both groups. Our athletes can win medals in men's and women's gymnastics. Mixture of both women's team will be able to compete for medals in acrobatics.

According to the Secretary-General, several matches to be held before the European Games. In the first week of March, the championship will be held on all types of gymnastics: The name of the match is the Open Championship of Azerbaijan. It has a status of the championship match before the Games. This is a match for the first time We chose this format for European games. We will try to check all the fields, which is called the department.

F. Gayibov said that Baku-2015 competition will get benefit from legionnaire gymnasts.The reason for that is local athletes have lack of experience in the new kinds of aerobics and trampoline: athletes are preparing for the competition in aerobics, but it is not possible to train athletes in 1 year in any form. 5-6 years of age written to divide their time among adults need at least 10 years to make a speech. Legionnaire athletes have already been brought and they have licenses.The athletes continue training.We always take new species since opening. Otherwise the development of sports is not possible.Because inexperienced young people learn something from them.