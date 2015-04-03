European Olympic Games tickets are on sale

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the event on announcing the tickets sale of "Baku-2015" first European Games open.

Report informs, the participants were informed about the tickets in the ceremony.

A Star Ambassador of "Baku 2015" on the type of volleyball Jabir İmanov, a representative in beach soccer Bahram Baghirzade and a representative of cycling Ilkin Hasanli attended the event.

It was noted in the ceremony that the first European Games tickets will be on sale in 12 sale points. Currently, 8 of them are operating.

Points of sale will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 21:00 p.m. from today in Baku.