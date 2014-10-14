European games Baku-2015 to broadcast in 20 countries of Middle East and North Africa

Baku European Games Operation Committee

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/(BEGOC) has signed a long-term agreement on international coverage of games with Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), Report informs citing the press service of the BEGOC.

On the basis of the agreement, ASBU will broadcast Baku European Games in 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The deal ensures coverage will be available in Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The agreement means ASBU will offer free-to-air live coverage through its member broadcasters, with full Arabic commentary and highlights packages of the 17 days of competition also available.

The first European Games will be held in Baku on June 12-28, 2015. Games will be held in 20 different sports, including 16 Olympic-type.

More than 6 thousand athletes from 49 countries will attend game.