 Top
    Close photo mode

    Malena Mard: First European Games in Baku will truly be Sports Festival

    Games provide an opportunity for Azerbaijan to show itself

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "First European Games in Baku will truly be a sports festival."

    Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told to journalists, commenting on the upcoming First European Games in Baku, on June 12-28.

    EU Ambassador noted that, more than 6,000 athletes will take part in European competitions, and the world await the start of the event.

    In her opinion, it is a major sporting event, which "will provide an opportunity for Azerbaijan to show itself."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi