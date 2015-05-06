Malena Mard: First European Games in Baku will truly be Sports Festival

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "First European Games in Baku will truly be a sports festival."

Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told to journalists, commenting on the upcoming First European Games in Baku, on June 12-28.

EU Ambassador noted that, more than 6,000 athletes will take part in European competitions, and the world await the start of the event.

In her opinion, it is a major sporting event, which "will provide an opportunity for Azerbaijan to show itself."