EOC President Patrick Hickey arrives in Baku

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mr Patrick Hickey, the President of the EOC, the organisation which represents the 50 European National Olympic Committees, last night arrived in Baku ahead of the inaugural European Games.

Report informs, Mr Hickey was met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Mr Chingiz Huseynzada, Vice-President of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee.

The Baku 2015 Games are organised by BEGOC under the guidance and supervision of the EOC.