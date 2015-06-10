 Top
    Close photo mode

    EOC President Patrick Hickey arrives in Baku

    Head of the European Olympic Committees will take part in Friday's Opening Ceremony

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Mr Patrick Hickey, the President of the EOC, the organisation which represents the 50 European National Olympic Committees, last night arrived in Baku ahead of the inaugural European Games.

    Report informs, Mr Hickey was met at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Mr Chingiz Huseynzada, Vice-President of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee.

    The Baku 2015 Games are organised by BEGOC under the guidance and supervision of the EOC.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi