​Entry and movement of cars in the Old City will be restricted

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 Torchlight procession will head a number of routes in Baku, including the Old City before it will be delivered to the opening ceremony on June 12.

Report informs, this information was provided by the State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icheri Sheher.

On June 7 the torch will be delivered to Baku and stored in the Maiden Tower. On June 9 Games torch will pass through many buildings of historical value, including Old City, which is included in the UNESCO list of world cultural heritage.

The journey of torch in Old City will begin at 16:00 near the fortress gates. The torch will pass to the area of the castle gate, and then continue its way down the Gülle street, pass Bukhara Multan Caravansarays and get to the square of the Maiden Tower.

Then the torch will be carried through the Asaf Zeynalli street, the Center of the traditional culture and pass through the historic streets. The march will end at approximately 16:50 in the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, which is considered the pearl of the architecture of the Middle Ages.

In connection with the torch procession Baku-2015, the entry and movement of vehicles in the complex and to the Old City will be temporarily limited on June 8 and 9. On June 11 torch will be sent to the port of Sadko from the Maiden Tower, and then to the national Olympic stadium, where the opening ceremony of the games will be held on June 12.