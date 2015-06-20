 Top
    Elnur Amanov: We could win more medals

    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters defeated 3-time world champion

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We are very pleased with the results of the First European Games. We got 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. However, we could win more"

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani senior coach in taekwondo, Elnur Amanov said in his statement.

    Speaking about competitions, the coach said that the matches were memorable. He noted that Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters defeated 3-time world champion at the First European Games.

    Noting the future plans, the coach said that the athletes will start trainings from June 29.

