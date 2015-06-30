Dmitriy Medvedev: Baku 2015 winners became Russian talent pool for next Olympic Games

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Prime Minister of Russian Federation Dmitriy Medvedev congratulated the Russian national team on their triumphal performance at the first European Games in Baku.

Report informs citing Russian media, this information was published on the website of Russian government.

"From the earliest days of the European Games you became the newsmakers of these prestigious competitions. Millions of people admired your skills and talent. You were unbeatable in many different sports. A record number of medals, including 79 gold coins is the best proof of your training and talent", added the head of government.

He expressed confidence that there would be many brilliant victories in the biography of the Russian athletes. "You are the one talent pool, which we hope to see in the next Olympic cycle", said Medvedev.

The Russian national team won first place in the medal standings of the Baku 2015 the I European Games, winning 164 awards - 79 gold, 40 silver and 45 bronze medals.