Day of Azerbaijan to be held in Minsk ahead of 2nd European Games

On the eve of the 2nd European Games "Minsk 2019", the Day of Azerbaijan will be organized in the capital of Belarus.

Report informs citing the Operations Committee of the Games that the solemn ceremony will be held in one of the fan-zones on June 20. Heads of the European Olympic Committees and international federations will participate in the event along with many representatives of Azerbaijan and representatives of the sports community.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games will be held on June 21. The games will last until June 30.