Date of signing contract for holding of 2019 European Games in Minsk became known

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of June, the contract for holding 2019 European Games in the capital of Belarus - Minsk will be signed.

Report informs, Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus Alexander Shamko said in an interview with the agency "Sputnik". Minister said that Belarus will not compete in the budget with Azerbaijan that organized first Games: "President of the country Alexander Lukashenko stressed that, it is necessary to put heart into. We will not make a multi-million dollar opening ceremony and compete in budgets with Baku”.

Notably, the decision to hold 2nd European Games in Minsk was adopted by the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in October 2016. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed to conduct the organization of the Games at a high level. It is planned that about four thousand athletes will arrive in Minsk for the games. The program will include 14 to 17 sports. The budget of the First European Games was $ 1.12 bln.