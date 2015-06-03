Arrival of the first group of Hungarian athletes in Baku revealed

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ With the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary and the National Olympic Committee of the country was held an event dedicated to the departure of Hungarian athletes in Azerbaijan to "Baku 2015" I European Games. Report was told in the Embassy.

Honor of the Hungarian sports will be protected by more than 200 athletes. Overall, the Hungarian team entered 300 athletes and experts in the field of sport.

Secretary General of the NOC of Hungary Bence Szabo said, I European Games were organized in Baku will open a new page in the history of European sport. He noted the establishment in Baku the conditions for the present wrestling and said that the countries, where will be held sporting events in future to be able to benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Orujov said, Baku is ready to accept 6 thousand athletes from 49 European countries.

Also was mentioned that, under the leadership of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, the Organizing Committee timely and qualitatively performed all works for the I European Games at a high level. The Ambassador expressed confidence that with this important sports festival, which will serve as peace, progress and understanding between peoples, many Europeans will discover Azerbaijan and love our country.

Arrival of the first group of Hungarian athletes in Baku will be on June 6.