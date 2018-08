Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Women's cycling race at "Baku 2015" the First European Games started. Report informs, 2 riders will represent Azerbaijan in the race with 67 athletes. Ulfat Nazarli and Alyona Pavlukhina are the Azerbaijani representatives.

The start and finish of the race will be in front of the Government House. The athletes will move through the central streets of the city.