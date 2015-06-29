Closing ceremony of Baku 2015 Games widely covered in Turkish media and "Al-Jazeera-Turkey"

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The closing ceremony of Baku 2015 the First European Games was widely covered in Turkish leading media and "Al-Jazeera Turkey".

Report informs, "Anadolu" news agency reported the article under the title "Grandiloquent closing ceremony of the First European Games".

The article said that the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, Chair of Baku 2015 the First European Games' Organizing Committee, Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the European Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey attended the event.

"Transformation" section of the performance, the harmony of Azerbaijani national culture with the world culture were reflected in the article.

"Hurriyet" newspaper dedicated the article "closing in Baku" to the ceremony. The article detailed information about the Games lasting for 17 days and the participants.

"Sozcu.com" website presented the article under the name "Spectacular closing in Baku" with photos.

"Haberler.com" website highlighted the article "Baku 2015" came to an end with the closing ceremony". The article gave detailed information about the competitions, the event was described in detail in diversity.

"Sabah" newspaper named the article devoted to the Games as "Solemn closing ceremony in Baku" where the number of countries taking part in competitions and the national team that won the most medals were highlighted.

"Ihlas" agency presented the event's photos under the title "Solemn closing in Baku".

"Al- Jazeera Turkey" spread the material on the European Games, under the title "Magnificent closing in Baku".