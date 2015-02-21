Champions League finalist to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF) confirmed the new coaches to lead the national team in the first European Games. Report informs referring to the Russian media, the team of men will be led by Sergey Shlyapnikov and the team of women by Vadim Pankov.

Sergey Slyapnikov was a winner in Volleyball Championships held among the juvenile and youth several times. Vadim Pankov is the head coach of Russian "Zarechia" volleyball club. His team became winner of the country twice and won the Cup in six seasons. Volleyball team led by Pankov was a finalist in the Champions League in 2007/2008 season.