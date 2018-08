Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games in Baku, Report informs citing Standart.

Mr. Borisov is expected to arrive in Baku on 12 June. He will be accompanied by the Minister of Sports Krasen Kralev.

130 Bulgarian athletes are to participate in the First European Games, which to be held on June 12-28.