Athlete brothers took first place at the I European Games

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, men's 1,000-meter canoe pair competition at the European Games finished.

Report informs, Azerbaijani representatives Sergey Bezugliy and Alexey Kupin reached the finish 8th.

Azerbaijani rowers overcame the distance in 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

Belarusian brothers Andrei and Alexander Bogdanovich took the first place. They reached the finish line in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Russia ranked the second, while Germany won the third place.