    Athlete brothers took first place at the I European Games

    Azerbaijani athlete reached the finish eighth

    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, men's 1,000-meter canoe pair competition at the European Games finished. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani representatives Sergey Bezugliy and Alexey Kupin reached the finish 8th.

    Azerbaijani rowers overcame the distance in 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

    Belarusian brothers Andrei and Alexander Bogdanovich took the first place. They reached the finish line in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Russia ranked the second, while Germany won the third place.

